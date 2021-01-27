Lonza says 2020 sales at continuing businesses rose 12%

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza LONN.S said 2020 full-year sales at businesses it is keeping rose 12% at constant exchange rates to 4.5 billion Swiss francs ($5.08 billion), helped by strong demand from customers in the pharmaceutical industry.

($1 = 0.8861 Swiss francs)

