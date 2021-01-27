Lonza says 2020 sales at continuing businesses rose 12%

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza said 2020 full-year sales at businesses it is keeping rose 12% at constant exchange rates to 4.5 billion Swiss francs ($5.08 billion), helped by strong demand from customers in the pharmaceutical industry.

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza LONN.S said 2020 full-year sales at businesses it is keeping rose 12% at constant exchange rates to 4.5 billion Swiss francs ($5.08 billion), helped by strong demand from customers in the pharmaceutical industry.

($1 = 0.8861 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller Editing by Caroline Copley)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More