Lonza restates FY 2020 core EBITDA

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Lonza Group on Tuesday restated its 2020 results to reflect the discontinuation of its specialty ingredients business, as well as a rejig of its business structure and performance measurement policy.

ZURICH, June 29 (Reuters) - Lonza Group LONN.S on Tuesday restated its 2020 results to reflect the discontinuation of its specialty ingredients business, as well as a rejig of its business structure and performance measurement policy.

Its core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations were restated to 1.379 billion Swiss francs ($1.50 billion) from previously 1.406 billion francs, while total core EBITDA for the group was bumped down slightly to 1.696 billion francs.

Net sales remained unchanged for the full-year, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9203 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More