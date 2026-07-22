Lonza Reports CHF 0.5 Bln Profit In H1 '26; Revises Outlook For Full Year

(RTTNews) - Lonza Group AG (LONN), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), on Wednesday reported the first half-yearly financial results for 2026, noting increased sales and an upgraded outlook for the full year.

First Half-Year 2026 Results:

For the six months ending June 30, 2026, Lonza recorded a profit of CHF 595 million, or CHF 8.18 per share, while in the same period of 2025, the profit was CHF 426 million, or CHF 5.68 per share.

The company reported sales of CHF 3.37 billion in actual exchange rate (AER), 11.2% higher than the CHF 3.03 billion reported a year ago.

This indicated a constant exchange rate (CER) growth of 16%, compared to 23.4% for the same half year in 2025.

The CER sales of the Integrated Biologics division grew by 10%. The Advanced Synthesis division recorded a CER sales growth of 27.7%, driven by increased demand for the Small Molecules and Bioconjugate products. The Specialized Medicines division also saw a sustained growth of 22.6%, attributable to a higher demand for Bioscience and Cell & Gene products.

Core EBITDA for the half year was CHF 1.75 billion, a 27.4% year-over-year growth from the CHF 0.92 billion in the previous year.

EBITDA was CHF 1.15 billion, reflecting a 31.4% increase from CHF 0.88 billion in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents held by the company as of June 30, 2026, amounted to CHF 487 million.

Operational Highlights:

Lonza agreed to sell its Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) business to Lone Star Funds for a sum of CHF 2.3 billion, to reinforce the company's focus on core CDMO operations. The deal is expected to close before the year end.

The large-scale mammalian asset in Visp commenced commercial operations in the first half-year, as previously reported.

Upcoming Events:

The company plans to return CHF 500 million of near-term surplus capital through an extended share buy-back program by the end of 2026.

Following an agreement with a major pharmaceutical company for the clinical and commercial production of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), Lonza announced the expansion of its aseptic drug product capacity in Stein, Switzerland. This includes the addition of a commercial-scale multi-purpose filling line for ADCs, expected to be operational in 2030.

A large-scale multi-purpose aseptic drug product facility is currently under construction in Stein, and the company plans expand its capabilities to high-value small molecule drug products for a small additional capital expenditure (CapEx). Operations are now expected to start in 2028.

Full Year 2026 Outlook:

The company estimates that core EBITDA margins to increase by 33%-34% and confirmed the expected CER sales growth of 11%-12% in the full year of 2026.

The Forex growth is estimated at a headwind of -2% to -3% in 2026, due to the effect of the weakened U.S. dollar in the first half of 2026

LONN.SW is currently trading on the Swiss Stock Exchange at CHF 541.40, down 4.01%.

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