News & Insights

Markets

Lonza Reconfirms 2023 Outlook; Outlines Mid-Term Guidance - Quick Facts

October 17, 2023 — 04:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lonza (LZAGF.PK) said its third quarter financial performance reflects continued strong CDMO business dynamics and sustained commercial demand. Biotech funding constraints continued to impact growth in early-stage services in Biologics and led to lower sales growth rates in Cell & Gene, the Group noted. Capsules & Health Ingredients saw continued softness in the US nutraceutical market, Lonza said.

Looking forward, Lonza reconfirmed its 2023 outlook. CER sales growth will be at the higher end of mid-to-high single-digit outlook, with a core EBITDA margin above the guided 28 to 29%. The company said the increase is driven by the one-time termination fee associated with the Moderna mRNA contract cancellation agreement in September 2023.

The company expects its business growth in 2024 will be offset by the higher base in 2023 from the Moderna termination agreement, the subsequent lost Moderna revenue in 2024, and the risk of a smaller Kodiak Sciences business in 2024. Lonza projects a margin in the high twenties.

Lonza issued new Group mid-term guidance 2024 - 2028. This includes: 11-13% sales CAGR in CER, 32-34% CORE EBITDA margin, and double-digit ROIC.

Lonza has increased dividend payout range from 25-40% to a new range of 35-45%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.