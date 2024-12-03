Lonza price target raised to CHF 650 from CHF 645 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Richard Vosser raised the firm’s price target on Lonza (LZAGY) to CHF 650 from CHF 645 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LZAGY:
- Lonza price target lowered to CHF 645 from CHF 660 at Deutsche Bank
- Lonza initiated with a Buy at Redburn Atlantic
- Lonza initiated with a Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
- Lonza price target lowered to CHF 630 from CHF 640 at Barclays
- Lonza initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.