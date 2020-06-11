Lonza partners with Anthos Therapeutics for thrombosis treatment

ZURICH, June 11 (Reuters) - Lonza LONN.S has signed a partnership agreement with Anthos Therapeutics, the Swiss company said on Thursday, to develop and manufacture an antibody treatment for blood clots.

Anthos, a biotech created by Blackstone Life Sciences and Novartis NOVN.S, will get access to Lonza's drug substance, drug product and labeling/packaging services to speed the launch of Abelacimab, a treatment for patients at risk of thrombosis.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.