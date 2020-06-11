NOVN

Lonza partners with Anthos Therapeutics for thrombosis treatment

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Lonza has signed a partnership agreement with Anthos Therapeutics, the Swiss company said on Thursday, to develop and manufacture an antibody treatment for blood clots.

ZURICH, June 11 (Reuters) - Lonza LONN.S has signed a partnership agreement with Anthos Therapeutics, the Swiss company said on Thursday, to develop and manufacture an antibody treatment for blood clots.

Anthos, a biotech created by Blackstone Life Sciences and Novartis NOVN.S, will get access to Lonza's drug substance, drug product and labeling/packaging services to speed the launch of Abelacimab, a treatment for patients at risk of thrombosis.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters