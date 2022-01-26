Lonza on track to start new production lines for Moderna's COVID vaccine this quarter

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza LONN.S is on track to start new production lines for Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine this quarter, Lonza's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Lonza said its core earnings gained 20.7% in 2021, shored up by demand for the substances it supplies for new mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

