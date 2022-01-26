US Markets
MRNA

Lonza on track to start new production lines for Moderna's COVID vaccine this quarter

Contributor
Paul Arnold Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza is on track to start new production lines for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine this quarter, Lonza's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza LONN.S is on track to start new production lines for Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine this quarter, Lonza's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Lonza said its core earnings gained 20.7% in 2021, shored up by demand for the substances it supplies for new mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

(Reporting by Paul Arnold Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular