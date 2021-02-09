Lonza may fill drug-bottling gap in portfolio after $4.7 bln sale

By John Miller

ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Lonza LONN.S, fresh from its $4.7 billion chemicals unit disposal on Monday, could plough the proceeds into what its bosses admit is a portfolio hole that has grown bigger in the pandemic - commercial fill-and-finish operations.

Bain Capital BCSF.N and Cinven are acquiring Lonza Specialty Ingredients, as the Swiss contract drug manager vowed to invest in its faster-growing drugs and biotech unit.

Adding a big drug bottling business would allow Basel-based Lonza to fill products such as Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine, for which it makes ingredients that now must go to Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI ROVI.MC in Spain to be put into vials. .

In 2019, Lonza bought a smaller bottling facility from Novartis NOVN.S, but that is mainly for clinical-sized batches, not the massive quantities needed now that the pandemic is raging and manufacturing space tight.

It is "the last big gap in Lonza's portfolio," Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Daniel Buchta said on Tuesday.

For years, Lonza has called commercial filling a priority, a position Chief Financial Officer Rodolfo Savitzky re-iterated last week.

"We have interest in complementing our portfolio with some vertical fill-and-finish," Savitzky said after announcing 2020 results. "That could be an interesting addition."

Lonza's shares rose 1.3% at 0944 GMT, as analysts said Bain and Cinven had paid more than expected.

ZKB's Buchta said building such a fill-and-finish business to the dimensions that Lonza envisions could take a decade, if the company were to build its own facilities.

FORTUITOUS

That suggests Lonza will be scouting for existing plants or even a whole company to acquire, though with pandemic-driven demand such a purchase could be expensive.

Rival Catalent CTLT.N last year snapped up a Bristol-Meyers Squibb filling facility in Italy, a move the U.S.-based company is relishing after winning deals to fill COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca AZN.L and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N.

That "was a very fortuitous acquisition that came online at a point when that capacity became coveted," Catalent CEO John Chiminski said last week.

Other analysts, including at Citi, suggested shareholders who drove Lonza stock up 60% last year could benefit directly from disposal proceeds, suggesting a capital return.

Lonza said the board would review options for the proceeds at its next meeting.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by David Evans)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.