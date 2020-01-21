Lonza lifts 2019 profit, sales as pharma offsets chemicals slump

Lonza's 2019 profit rose nearly 15% as the Swiss contract manufacturer's business with customers in the pharmaceuticals industry helped offset slumping sales to customers of its specialty ingredients chemicals division.
