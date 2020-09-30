Lonza launches sale of $3.5 bln specialty chemicals unit - sources

Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza is kicking off an auction for its 3-3.5 billion Swiss francs specialty chemicals unit as it focuses on the faster-growing pharmaceutical and biotech companies business, people close to the matter said.

UBS UBSG.S is expected to send out information packages on Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI) to peers such as Lanxess LXSG.DE or Clariant CLN.S as well as to private equity groups in October, the sources added.

LSI has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of about 300 million Swiss Francs ($323 million) and may be valued at 10-12 times that in a potential deal, they said.

The Basel-based company, which announced plans for a sale in July, was not available for comment, while UBS declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9233 Swiss francs)

