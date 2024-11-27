Lonza initiated with a Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic analyst Jamie Clark initiated coverage of Lonza (LZAGY) with a Buy rating and CHF 650 price target Lonza, as the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organization, has long-term contracted revenues and high barriers to entry, while demand for biologic capacity is booming, the analyst tells investors. The firm sees the material investment Lonza has made in expanding its capacity between 2024 and 2026 driving high-teens biologics revenue growth and a 2024-27 core EPS compound annual growth rate of 19% with additional long-term upside catalysts, the analyst added.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LZAGY:
- Lonza initiated with a Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
- Lonza price target lowered to CHF 630 from CHF 640 at Barclays
- Lonza initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.