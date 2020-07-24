Lonza H1 sales, profit rise, plans to sell specialty chemicals unit

MRNA

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza's LONN.S first-half profit and sales rose, the company said on Friday, citing brisk hygiene product sales and rising demand from biotech customers including Moderna MRNA.O that is developing a prospective vaccine for COVID-19.

Lonza is also planning to divest its specialty chemicals segment through a sale process, the company said.

First-half profit rose 22% to 478 million Swiss francs ($516.92 million), Lonza said. Sales rose 3.3% to 3.1 billion francs, roughly matching the consensus of 3.08 billion francs in sales from analyst estimates collected by the company.

