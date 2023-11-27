Lonza Group (LZAGF) Price Target Increased by 7.37% to 607.99

The average one-year price target for Lonza Group (OTC:LZAGF) has been revised to 607.99 / share. This is an increase of 7.37% from the prior estimate of 566.28 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 380.18 to a high of 857.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.95% from the latest reported closing price of 397.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lonza Group. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZAGF is 0.64%, a decrease of 11.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 12,281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,093K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZAGF by 0.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 992K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZAGF by 10.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 587K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZAGF by 1.69% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 528K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZAGF by 9.47% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 454K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZAGF by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.