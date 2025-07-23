Lonza Group H1 Results Up; Lifts FY25 CDMO Sales, Margins Outlook

(RTTNews) - Lonza Group AG (LZAGF.PK) on Wednesday reported a 29 percent growth in its first half profit, helped a by good performance from its CDMO business. The company also raised its annual CDMO sales and margin outlook and reaffirmed its CHI business outlook.

The Swiss chemical and pharmaceutical company posted profit of 426 million Swiss francs, or 6.07 Swiss francs per share in the first half of 2025, higher than 330 million Swiss francs or 4.61 Swiss francs per share in the year-ago period.

During the period, CORE earnings per share climbed 7 percent to 7.51 Swiss francs from 7.02 Swiss francs in the first half of 2024.

Half-yearly sales were up 17 percent to 3.58 billion Swiss francs from 3.06 billion Swiss francs in the same period last year. On a constant exchange rate or CER basis, the growth stood at 19 percent.

According to Lonza Group, EBITDA during the six-month period rose 17 percent to 1.01 billion Swiss francs from 862 million Swiss francs in the previous-year period. CORE EBITDA was also up19 percent to 1.06 billion Swiss francs from 893 million Swiss francs a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company lifted its fiscal 2025 guidance for the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization or CDMO business, now expecting CER sales growth of 20 percent-21 percent from the earlier around 20 percent and a CORE EBITDA margin of 30 percent to 31 percent from the earlier 30 percent. Sales are anticipated to be higher in the second half, compared to the first half, with CORE EBITDA margins steady across both the periods.

For the CHI business, Lonza Group maintains its fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting low-to-mid single-digit CER sales growth and a CORE EBITDA margin in the mid-twenties, supported by a solid first half performance and market recovery.

