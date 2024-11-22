Lonza Group AG Unveils Annual Sustainability Report

Lonza Group Ltd (GB:0QNO) has released an update.

Lonza Group AG has released its latest Sustainability Report, aligning with the Global Reporting Initiative standards. This annual report highlights the company’s commitment to sustainable practices, providing valuable insights for investors interested in Lonza’s environmental and social governance efforts.

