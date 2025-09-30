Lonza Group AG - Depositary Receipt (LZAGY) Price Target Increased by 12.08% to 256.88

The average one-year price target for Lonza Group AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LZAGY) has been revised to $256.88 / share. This is an increase of 12.08% from the prior estimate of $229.20 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.14 to a high of $454.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 364.53% from the latest reported closing price of $55.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lonza Group AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZAGY is 0.20%, an increase of 31.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.74% to 770K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zevin Asset Management holds 135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZAGY by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 44.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZAGY by 95.92% over the last quarter.

FSAKX - Strategic Advisers U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 104K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZAGY by 27.00% over the last quarter.

Torray holds 101K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZAGY by 6.46% over the last quarter.

BBR ALO Fund holds 57K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.