Lonza Group AG - ADR (LZAGY) Price Target Increased by 24.47% to 263.63

The average one-year price target for Lonza Group AG - ADR (OTC:LZAGY) has been revised to 263.63 / share. This is an increase of 24.47% from the prior estimate of 211.81 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -53.61 to a high of 379.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 470.88% from the latest reported closing price of 46.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lonza Group AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZAGY is 0.15%, a decrease of 34.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.51% to 609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vigilant Capital Management holds 241K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZAGY by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 15.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZAGY by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Torray holds 67K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZAGY by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 44K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZAGY by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZAGY by 1.54% over the last quarter.

