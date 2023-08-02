Lonza Group AG - ADR (LZAGY) Price Target Increased by 19.33% to 201.84

The average one-year price target for Lonza Group AG - ADR (OTC:LZAGY) has been revised to 201.84 / share. This is an increase of 19.33% from the prior estimate of 169.14 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -150.22 to a high of 301.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 248.48% from the latest reported closing price of 57.92 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lonza Group AG - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZAGY is 0.24%, a decrease of 8.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.18% to 951K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
LGILX - Laudus U.S. Large Cap Growth Fund holds 362K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing a decrease of 29.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZAGY by 10.18% over the last quarter.
Vigilant Capital Management holds 242K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZAGY by 117,914.90% over the last quarter.
Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 102K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZAGY by 18.58% over the last quarter.
Torray holds 67K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZAGY by 3.31% over the last quarter.
Madison Asset Management holds 44K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZAGY by 120,525.44% over the last quarter.
