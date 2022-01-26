Lonza FY21 Profit Down, Maintains Dividend; Sees Improved Margin, Sales In FY22; Backs FY24 View

(RTTNews) - Lonza Group AG (LZAGF.PK), a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 profit declined 7.5 percent to 677 million Swiss francs from last year's 732 million francs.

Earnings per share fell 7.4 percent to 9.05 francs from 9.77 francs last year.

Core profit was 944 million francs or 12.63 francs per share, compared to prior year's 733 million francs or 9.78 francs per share.

EBIT declined 5.5 percent to 851 million francs, and EBIT margin dropped to 15.7 percent from 20 percent last year.

EBITDA edged down 0.9 percent to 1.37 billion francs, and EBITDA margin declined to 25.2 percent from prior year's 30.6 percent. CORE EBITDA was 1.67 billion francs, up 20.7 percent from last year. CORE EBITDA margin improved to 30.8 percent from 30.6 percent last year.

Sales for the year grew 20 percent to 5.41 billion francs from prior year's 4.51 billion francs.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company said its outlook remains strong, with low to mid-teens CER sales growth anticipated. Business momentum across divisions and ramp-up of growth projects will drive expansion at above-market levels.

The company projects an improved CORE EBITDA margin in line with the 2024 Mid-Term Guidance trajectory.

Lonza also reconfirmed its 2024 Mid-Term Guidance.

Further, Lonza's Board of Directors is proposing an unchanged dividend for shareholders of 3 francs per share for 2021.

The Board of Directors is proposing to Lonza's upcoming Annual General Meeting on May 5 the election of two new Board members, Marion Helmes and Roger Nitsch. Dorothée Deuring and Werner Bauer have decided not to stand for re-election at the AGM.

