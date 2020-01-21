Lonza FY19 Profit Climbs, Sees Sales Growth In FY20; Confirms Mid-term 2022 View

(RTTNews) - Lonza Group AG (LZAGF.PK), a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2019 profit climbed 15.3 percent to 763 million Swiss francs from last year's 659 million francs.

Earnings per share were 10.22 francs, up 16.5 percent from 8.77 francs a year ago.

Core profit for the year was 1.01 billion francs, compared to 899 million francs last year. Core earnings per share were 13.59 francs, compared to 11.98 francs last year.

Sales for the year grew 6.8 percent to 5.92 billion francs from 5.54 billion francs last year.

EBITDA for the year grew 6.7 percent to 1.53 billion francs, and core EBITDA grew 7.2 percent to 1.62 billion francs. Core EBITDA margin was 27.4 percent, up 10 basis points from last year.

The company said the strong results reflected the continued positive momentum of the pharma-related businesses.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company projects above mid single-digit sales growth, with high single-digit sales growth in Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and low-single digit sales growth in Specialty Ingredients, and overall stable CORE EBITDA margin.

Further, the company confirmed its mid-term guidance 2022, expecting sales of 7.1 billion francs and core EBITDA margin of 30.5 percent.

