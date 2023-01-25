US Markets
Lonza full-year earnings edge market expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

January 25, 2023 — 01:07 am EST

Written by Tristan Chabba and Ludwig Burger for Reuters

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza LONN.S reported full-year core earnings above expectations, as demand from biopharmaceutical companies remained strong throughout the year.

The Basel-based firm reported core EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and special items, of 2.0 billion Swiss francs ($2.17 billion), up 19.8%.

That was slightly more than average market expectations of 1.95 billion francs, according to an analyst poll posted on the company's website.

Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

