Lonza full-year earnings edge market expectations

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza LONN.S reported full-year core earnings above expectations, as demand from biopharmaceutical companies remained strong throughout the year.

The Basel-based firm reported core EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and special items, of 2.0 billion Swiss francs ($2.17 billion), up 19.8%.

That was slightly more than average market expectations of 1.95 billion francs, according to an analyst poll posted on the company's website.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt Editing by Paul Carrel)

