Lonza cuts 2024 margin target again after CEO departure

October 17, 2023 — 01:36 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

By Ludwig Burger

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza LONN.Scut its 2024 margin target again, following the abrupt departure of its CEO last month, citing a decline in business from vaccine maker Moderna MRNA.Oand Kodiak Sciences KOD.O.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lonza said that the margin of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, over sales would be in the "high 20s" next year.

In July, the company had lowered its operating profit margin target for 2024 to 31%-33% from 33-35% previously.

The company, which is holding a capital markets day on Tuesday, added that it was targeting an improvement in the operating profit margin to a range of 32% to 34% in 2028.

