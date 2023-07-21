News & Insights

Lonza cuts 2023 outlook on slower growth

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

July 21, 2023 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by Bartosz Dabrowski for Reuters ->

Adds additional details, context in paragraphs 2 and 3, H1 earnings

July 21 (Reuters) - Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza LONN.S cut its full-year outlook on Friday, citing slower than expected growth.

It said it experienced headwinds from a decrease in customer demand for nutraceutical capsules and lower biotech funding, which impacted early-stage demand.

With rising interest rates in Lonza's key markets including the United States, European Union and Switzerland, it is increasingly difficult for biotech companies to finance new projects.

For 2023, the Basel-based company expects mid-to-high single-digit constant exchange rate (CER) sales growth and 28%-29% core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and special items (EBITDA) margin in 2023.

It previously said it expects high single-digit CER sales growth and CORE EBITDA margin of 30%-31% in the full year.

The company reported core EBITDA of 922 million Swiss francs ($1.06 billion) in the first half of 2023, 6.6% lower than a year ago.

($1 = 0.8662 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Tom Hogue and Friederike Heine)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.