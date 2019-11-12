Lonza CEO to leave chemicals maker after less than a year

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Lonza LONN.S Chief Executive Marc Funk is leaving the Swiss chemicals company after less a year in the job, it said on Tuesday, citing personal reasons.

Funk, who has held his post since March, will be replaced by Chairman Albert Baehny on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is found. Funk will stay with the company until January 2020, Lonza said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

((zurich.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7336;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.