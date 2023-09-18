News & Insights

Lonza CEO to leave by mutual agreement

September 18, 2023 — 01:18 am EDT

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Lonza LONN.S said on Monday that Chief Executive Pierre-Alain Ruffieux will leave the company at the end of September by mutual agreement.

"Albert M. Baehny, Chairman, will take on the additional responsibility of Chief Executive Officer on an ad interim basis until a permanent successor is appointed," the Swiss contract drug manufacturer said.

Lonza said the company's medium-term strategy and outlook would be discussed in detail at the upcoming Capital Markets Day on Oct. 17 in the Swiss city of Visp.

