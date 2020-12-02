Lonza boosts Swiss antibody drug conjugate business

ZURICH, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Lonza LONN.S on Wednesday announced a deal with an unspecified customer for two new facilities for commercialization of antibody-drug conjugates at its Visp, Switzerland, site as the contract drug maker expands its work with the technology.

"Long-term collaboration with a global biopharma company will generate around 200 new jobs in the Visp biopark with operations expected to start from end-2022," Lonza said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)

