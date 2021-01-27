US Markets
Lonza boosts 2020 profit as demand rises from drug industry customers

Lonza on Wednesday reported full-year 2020 profit rose more than a third, as strong demand from pharmaceutical industry customers including COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna helped the Swiss contract drugmaker.

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Lonza LONN.S on Wednesday reported full-year 2020 profit rose more than a third, as strong demand from pharmaceutical industry customers including COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna MRNA.O helped the Swiss contract drugmaker.

Profit was 871 million Swiss francs ($983 million), up from 646 million francs in 2019, the company said in a statement. Last year, Lonza's results were dragged down by a big expense at a water business it sold.

Combined sales from Lonza's pharmaceuticals business and the speciality chemicals business it plans to sell rose 3.2% to 6.19 billion francs, near the 6.2 billion francs average expected in a company-collected poll of 19 analysts.

Lonza reiterated that production of drug substance for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is under way at its Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Visp, Switzerland, sites.

It also said it was advancing efforts to sell its Speciality Ingredients chemicals business, having selected a shortlist of bidders ahead of a deal due to be signed this quarter.

($1 = 0.8862 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Caroline Copley and Michael Shields)

