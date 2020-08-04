Lonza adds microbial plant for Servier partnership

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss contract manufacturer Lonza Group is adding a mid-scale microbial facility to supply France's Laboratoires Servier with active pharmaceutical ingredient for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia therapies, Lonza said on Tuesday.

The new facility will go online in the second half of 2022, with 100 new staff to be recruited, Lonza added in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Michelle Martin)

