Lonking Holdings (SEHK:3339) Price Target Increased by 12.20% to 3.13

The average one-year price target for Lonking Holdings (SEHK:3339) has been revised to HK$3.13 / share. This is an increase of 12.20% from the prior estimate of HK$2.79 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$3.03 to a high of HK$3.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.58% from the latest reported closing price of HK$3.02 / share.

Lonking Holdings Maintains 4.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.30%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lonking Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3339 is 0.19%, an increase of 13.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 220,342K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,238K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,897K shares , representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3339 by 30.59% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 24,661K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,364K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3339 by 0.20% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,383K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EYLD - Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF holds 17,590K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,073K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3339 by 14.29% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15,402K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.