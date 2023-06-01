Lonking (HKEX:3339) Price Target Increased by 12.97% to 1.39

The average one-year price target for Lonking (HKEX:3339) has been revised to 1.39 / share. This is an increase of 12.97% from the prior estimate of 1.23 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.81 to a high of 1.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.31% from the latest reported closing price of 1.12 / share.

Lonking Maintains 8.93% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.93%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lonking. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3339 is 0.11%, an increase of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.12% to 251,132K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 42,604K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,998K shares, representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3339 by 17.72% over the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 42,575K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,111K shares, representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3339 by 31.49% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,129K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,156K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3339 by 26.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,186K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 23,142K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,954K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3339 by 3.04% over the last quarter.

