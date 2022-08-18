Longtime Trump executive Weisselberg pleads guilty in tax fraud scheme

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A longtime senior executive at former U.S. President Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiring with the company in a 15-year tax fraud.

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer at the Trump Organization, entered his plea in a New York state court in Manhattan before Justice Juan Merchan.

