US Markets

Longtime Morgan Stanley prime brokerage exec to retire -memo

Contributor
Lawrence Delevingne Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Alex Ehrlich, co-head of the prime brokerage business at Morgan Stanley, plans to retire at the end of 2019, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman.

By Lawrence Delevingne

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Alex Ehrlich, co-head of the prime brokerage business at Morgan Stanley MS.N, plans to retire at the end of 2019, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman.

Ben Walker, who also co-heads the business, will become the sole chief of the unit, the Oct. 7 memo said.

Ehrlich joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 after roles at UBS AGUBSAG.ULand Goldman Sachs GS.Nina career spanning 40 years.

Ehrlich and Walker did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The memo said Ehrlich "played a critical role" in the management Morgan Stanley's prime brokerage business and has been "instrumental in overseeing the growth and success" of listed derivatives and fund administration.

"He has been a champion of diversity and has had a huge impact on our culture, our clients and the development of our people," the memo said.

Morgan Stanley is usually at or near the top of prime brokerage and equities trading rankings. Prime brokers provide services to hedge funds and other large investors, including help with trading and raising money.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Lawrence.Delevingne@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-5362; Reuters Messaging: lawrence.delevingne.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular