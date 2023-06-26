News & Insights

Longing for your return

June 26, 2023 — 03:21 am EDT

Longing for your return

Return flights.No return policy.

Well, whichever way you look at it, as the first half of the year hits the rearview mirror, you might say  fixed income has a take of its own. according to schwab.com.

The topsy turvy market aside, all signs are up on year to date returns in virtually every sub asset class of the fixed income market, Modest gains were posted by short term investments with low durations. Meantime, a duo of higher starting coupons and yields, which tracked south, boosted intermediate to long term bonds.

All that said, in 18 months, fixed income markets have been feeling their oats. 

That wasn’t the case last year, according to janushenderson.com. After all, that was in light of the central bank’s concerted monetary tightening. With that, yields rose sharply while the prices of bonds retreated. The feeling toward bonds these days? Markedly different.

Global flows into fixed income? Thumb’s up. Year to date, $152 billion entered fixed income funds, reported EPFR Global.

