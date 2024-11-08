News & Insights

Longfor Group’s Strong Sales Performance in October 2024

November 08, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Longfor Group Holdings (HK:0960) has released an update.

Longfor Group Holdings reported impressive unaudited operating results for October 2024, with contracted sales reaching RMB11.20 billion and a significant presence across various Chinese regions. The company’s aggregated contracted sales for the year up to October reached RMB84.50 billion, reflecting robust market performance. Additionally, Longfor’s recurring income was robust, totaling approximately RMB22.09 billion.

