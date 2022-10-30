Longfor group shares plunge after chairwoman resigns

Clare Jim Reuters
Published

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shares of Beijing-based property developer Longfor Group 0960.HK plunged more than 40% in early trading after it said Wu Yajun resigned as the chairwoman and an executive director.

Chief Executive Officer Chen Xuping has been appointed as the chairperson, the firm said.

