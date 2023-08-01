News & Insights

Longfor Group Holdings (LNGPF) Price Target Decreased by 17.17% to 4.39

August 01, 2023 — 02:18 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Longfor Group Holdings (OTC:LNGPF) has been revised to 4.39 / share. This is an decrease of 17.17% from the prior estimate of 5.30 dated September 20, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.20 to a high of 8.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.03% from the latest reported closing price of 2.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Longfor Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNGPF is 0.26%, a decrease of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.86% to 320,237K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LNGPF / Longfor Group Holdings Limited Shares Held by Institutions

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 47,228K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,611K shares, representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNGPF by 39.57% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 29,398K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,648K shares, representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNGPF by 22.92% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,333K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNGPF by 13.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,168K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNGPF by 16.91% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 18,304K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,872K shares, representing an increase of 40.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNGPF by 36.31% over the last quarter.

