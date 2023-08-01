Longfor Group Holdings (LNGPF) Price Target Decreased by 17.17% to 4.39

The average one-year price target for Longfor Group Holdings (OTC:LNGPF) has been revised to 4.39 / share. This is an decrease of 17.17% from the prior estimate of 5.30 dated September 20, 2022.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.20 to a high of 8.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.03% from the latest reported closing price of 2.36 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Longfor Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNGPF is 0.26%, a decrease of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.86% to 320,237K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 47,228K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,611K shares, representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNGPF by 39.57% over the last quarter.
CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 29,398K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,648K shares, representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNGPF by 22.92% over the last quarter.
VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,333K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNGPF by 13.93% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,168K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNGPF by 16.91% over the last quarter.
NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 18,304K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,872K shares, representing an increase of 40.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNGPF by 36.31% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares of Longfor Group Holdings Limited (the "Issuer") (Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 April 5, 2021
- Certification under Rule 466
- Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares of LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands)
- 405 Lexington Avenue New York, New York 10174 Telephone: (212) 554-7800 Fax: (212) 554-7700 April 2, 2019
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.