Longfor Group Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (LGFRY) Price Target Decreased by 13.08% to 12.02

The average one-year price target for Longfor Group Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LGFRY) has been revised to $12.02 / share. This is a decrease of 13.08% from the prior estimate of $13.82 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.55 to a high of $12.83 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.87% from the latest reported closing price of $15.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Longfor Group Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGFRY is 0.00%, an increase of 51.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGFRY by 16.48% over the last quarter.

Wealth Preservation Advisors holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGFRY by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.