Longfor Group Holdings Limited - ADR (LGFRY) Price Target Increased by 31.18% to 29.03

The average one-year price target for Longfor Group Holdings Limited - ADR (OTC:LGFRY) has been revised to 29.03 / share. This is an increase of 31.18% from the prior estimate of 22.13 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.63 to a high of 34.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.27% from the latest reported closing price of 20.40 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 52K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares.

