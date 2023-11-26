Longfor Group Holdings Limited - ADR (LGFRY) Price Target Increased by 26.95% to 21.49

The average one-year price target for Longfor Group Holdings Limited - ADR (OTC:LGFRY) has been revised to 21.49 / share. This is an increase of 26.95% from the prior estimate of 16.93 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.24 to a high of 23.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.49% from the latest reported closing price of 19.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Longfor Group Holdings Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGFRY is 0.00%, an increase of 12.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 76.19% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 215.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGFRY by 95.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.