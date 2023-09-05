Longfor Group Holdings (HKG:960) Price Target Decreased by 18.82% to 27.00

The average one-year price target for Longfor Group Holdings (HKG:960) has been revised to 27.00 / share. This is an decrease of 18.82% from the prior estimate of 33.26 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 36.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.71% from the latest reported closing price of 17.34 / share.

Longfor Group Holdings Maintains 7.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.14%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Longfor Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 960 is 0.27%, a decrease of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 323,249K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 47,228K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,611K shares, representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 960 by 39.57% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 29,398K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,648K shares, representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 960 by 22.92% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,333K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 960 by 13.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,215K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,168K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 960 by 16.91% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 18,304K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,872K shares, representing an increase of 40.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 960 by 36.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.