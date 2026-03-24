The Longevity Economy: Why Healthcare REITs Are in Focus

An updated edition of the February 3, 2026 article.

A rising aging population is becoming one of the most powerful long-term investment themes in healthcare. While many investors focus on pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms and medical device makers, another segment is quietly benefiting from the same demographic shift — healthcare real estate and senior care services. As the global population aged 60 and above continues to grow over the next decade, demand is rising not just for medical treatments but also for senior housing, assisted living, rehabilitation and long-term care facilities. This structural demand is positioning healthcare REITs (real estate investment trusts) and senior care operators at the center of the longevity economy.

Companies such as Ventas VTR, Welltower WELL, CareTrust REIT CTRE and Omega Healthcare Investors OHI are benefiting from this trend by expanding senior housing portfolios, improving occupancy and strengthening cash flows tied to demographic-driven demand. Let’s delve deeper.

Healthcare REITs

Healthcare REITs and operators own and manage the properties, leases and services that generate steady, demographic-driven cash flows. The senior housing industry continues to expand due to aging populations, rising life expectancy and growing demand for assisted living, memory care and long-term care services. At the same time, new construction in senior housing has remained relatively limited in recent years due to higher financing and construction costs. This combination of rising demand and constrained supply is supporting occupancy growth and rental income for existing properties.

In the United States, senior housing REITs are benefiting from improving occupancy levels and limited new supply, which supports rental growth and margin expansion. Welltower and Ventas, for example, have continued increasing their exposure to senior housing and have positioned their long-term growth strategies around the silver economy and demographic-driven demand.

Operators and Care-Focused REITs

At the operating level, companies like Ensign, Omega and CareTrust are directly tied to the everyday care needs of an aging population. Longer life expectancy is driving sustained demand for skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation and long-term care services as seniors increasingly live with chronic and complex medical conditions.

Ensign benefits through the direct operation of skilled nursing and senior living facilities, while Omega and CareTrust benefit as property owners that lease skilled nursing and transitional care facilities to operators that depend on stable occupancy and reimbursement flows. Unlike innovation-driven healthcare segments, these business models focus on essential care capacity and service delivery that cannot be delayed or replaced, making them more stable and demographic-driven.

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4 Seniors & Aging Demographics Stocks in the Spotlight

Ventas is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) that is engaged in acquisition, ownership and leasing of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers, hospitals and other healthcare facilities located in North America and the U.K. Through Ventas’ senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), it owns and invests in senior housing communities across the United States and Canada. The senior housing communities in its SHOP segment include independent living communities, assisted living communities, memory care communities and continuing care retirement communities.

Per the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings release, Ventas delivered strong performance in its senior housing operating portfolio, driven by occupancy gains, rate growth and operating leverage. The SHOP segment reported strong same-store cash NOI growth and meaningful occupancy improvement year over year, reflecting continued recovery in senior housing fundamentals.

The company also continued investing in senior housing assets and highlighted favorable demographic trends and limited new supply as key drivers supporting long-term growth in senior housing demand. Hence, Ventas appears well positioned for a compelling multiyear growth opportunity supported by improving operating performance, rising senior population and constrained new supply in its markets. The stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

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Welltower, as a REIT, has SHO (operated through RIDEA structures — a structure authorized by the REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act of 2007) properties that include senior apartments, independent living/continuing care retirement communities, assisted living, independent supportive living communities and care homes, with and without nursing.

In January 2025, it announced the formation of a private funds management business and further launched its first fund, Senior Housing Funds I LP. The fund was formed to invest in stable or near-stable senior housing properties in the United States. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company closed this inaugural private fund with approximately $2.5 billion of total equity commitments and also launched a Seniors Housing Debt Fund, expanding its capital-light funds management platform. Stronger demographics and increasing penetration rates have favorably positioned the SHO portfolio for long-term growth.

The company also provided 2026 guidance, indicating continued earnings growth supported by strong senior housing operating trends and investment activity. Welltower currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

CareTrust has expanded its portfolio over the past two years in ways closely aligned with aging demographics and rising demand for senior care real estate. The company has continued acquiring skilled nursing and senior housing properties under long-term triple-net lease structures, which support stable rental income and predictable cash flows.

In 2025, CareTrust deployed significant capital into acquisitions and investments across skilled nursing and senior housing assets, including multiple portfolio transactions and its entry into the senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) segment through the acquisition of assisted living and memory care communities. The company announced in January 2026 the acquisition of six skilled nursing facilities in the Mid-Atlantic region. These investments are part of the company’s broader strategy of expanding its skilled nursing and senior housing portfolio through acquisitions, investments and operator partnerships, further deepening its exposure to long-term care real estate tied to aging demographic trends.

CareTrust carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Omega is consistently showcasing improved operating metrics and investment activity tied to facilities serving the aging population. The company focuses primarily on skilled nursing and long-term care facilities leased to operators under long-term agreements, generating stable rental income tied to healthcare real estate demand.

In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings release, Omega reported continued investment activity and portfolio growth, including approximately $334 million in new investments. The company reported higher revenues, net income and adjusted funds from operations compared with the prior year period, supported by acquisitions, portfolio management and operator performance improvements.

These developments, along with continued investments in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities and ongoing portfolio management, indicate that Omega is leveraging demographic trends toward greater skilled nursing and post-acute care needs, supporting stable income streams anchored in essential healthcare real estate services for the aging population.

The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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Ventas, Inc. (VTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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