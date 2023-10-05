Longeveron: Phase 2a Trial Validate Safety, Therapeutic Potential Of Lomecel-B In Mild Alzheimer's

(RTTNews) - Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) announced positive top-line results from Phase 2a trial of investigational product Lomecel-B for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease. The company said the primary endpoint of safety was met based on statistical and medical assessment. There was one Serious Adverse Event reported on each Lomecel-B treatment group and none on placebo. The company noted that the study safety data were consistent with an established safety profile. Also, statistical significance met for secondary endpoint composite Alzheimer's Disease Score for Lomecel-B low-dose and for the pooled Lomecel-B treatment group relative to placebo.

Wa'el Hashad, CEO of Longeveron, said: "We look forward to announcing additional biomarker data from this trial, anticipated to be later this month, which may further characterize the clinical effects of Lomecel-B in this study population. With our Phase 2 ELPIS II trial in HLHS moving toward anticipated completion in 2024, and our Phase 2 program in Aging-related Frailty progressing in Japan as well, we look forward to meaningful milestones in the near term and to fully realizing the therapeutic potential of Lomecel-B."

