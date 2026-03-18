Longeveron To Report Phase 2b ELPIS II Trial Data For Lomecel-B In Q3 2026

(RTTNews) - Longeveron Inc. (LGVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, and provided an update on its lead investigational product, Laromestrocel (LOMECEL-B).

For the full year 2025, net loss widened to approximately $22.70 million from $15.97 million in the prior year.

Meanwhile, net loss attributable to common shareholders narrowed to $22.70 million, or $1.29 per share, from $24.62 million, or $2.62 per share, in the prior year.

Total revenue for the full year 2025 including clinical trial revenue, contract manufacturing lease revenue, and contract manufacturing revenue reduced to $1.20 million from $2.39 million in the last year.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 million and working capital of approximately $1.4 million. The company expects this to fund operating expenses and capital expenditures through the fourth quarter of 2026.

Laromestrocel Updates

Longeveron's lead investigational product Laromestrocel (LOMECEL-B), is an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors, and is being evaluated to treat hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease, Pediatric Dilated Cardiomyopathy (PDCM) and Ageing Frailty.

Laromestrocel is in a Phase 2b clinical trial, dubbed ELPIS II, evaluating Laromestrocel as a potential adjunct treatment for HLHS and is actively enrolling.

According to the firm, it is on track to report top-line trial results from the pivotal ELPIS II trial in the third quarter of 2026.

If ELPIS II demonstrates sufficient evidence of efficacy, it may serve as a foundation for a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission of Laromestrocelis for HLHS, and such submission is anticipated in 2027.

In addition, the firm's HLHS development program has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation by the FDA, which makes it eligible to receive a Pediatric Priority Review Voucher (PRV) upon approval of a BLA.

Since August 2024, vouchers have been sold for $150-205 million each, and in March 2026, it agreed to pursue the sale of another PRV and, if granted, to provide investors with a 50% interest in the proceeds from any future sale of the PRV.

For PDCM, the firm plans to conduct a single pivotal Phase 2 registrational clinical trial in accordance with the PDCM Investigational New Drug (IND) application.

The initiation of the pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for PDCM is expected in 2026, with preparations underway, according to Longeveron.

If the trial is successful, Longeveron plans to partner on the program for further development and potential commercialisation.

In addition, it has completed phase 2a clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as a phase 2b clinical trial to treat ageing frailty. The firm is also seeking strategic collaborations to advance Laromestrocel's in Alzheimer's disease.

LGVN has traded between $0.47 and $1.92 in the last year. The stock is currently trading at $0.82,down 3.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.