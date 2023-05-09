Longeveron Rallies 20% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical stage biotechnology company Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) are rising more than 20% Tuesday morning at $3.89.

Longeveron today reported long-term follow-up data from the Company's ELPIS I trial of Lomecel-BTM for patients with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS).

The data showed that 100% of the 10 patients who participated in the ELPIS I trial survived and remained heart transplant-free for up to 5 years of age after receiving Lomecel-BTM during their Stage 2 surgery.

LGVN has traded in the range of $2.50 - 9.34 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.