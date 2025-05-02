Longeveron Inc. to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results and Business Update on May 8

Longeveron Inc. will report Q1 2025 financial results and host a conference call on May 8, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on regenerative medicine, announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results and a business update on May 8, 2025, after U.S. market close, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. The company is developing laromestrocel (Lomecel-B™), a stem cell therapy from young adult donors, aimed at treating serious aging-related conditions, including hypoplastic left heart syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease, and aging-related frailty. Laromestrocel has received multiple FDA designations, highlighting its significance in addressing unmet medical needs. An archived replay of the conference will be available on the company's website.

FAQ

When will Longeveron announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Longeveron will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025.

What time will the Longeveron conference call start?

The Longeveron conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 8, 2025.

How can I access the Longeveron conference call and webcast?

You can access the conference call at 1.877.407.0789 with Conference ID: 13752361, or via the webcast link.

What is Longeveron's main product?

Longeveron's main investigational product is laromestrocel (Lomecel-B™), a mesenchymal stem cell therapy.

What FDA designations has Longeveron received for its programs?

Longeveron has received Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and RMAT designations for its various pipeline programs.

Full Release



MIAMI, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Longeveron Inc.



(NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update on Thursday, May 8, 2025 after the U.S. financial markets close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.











Conference Call and Webcast Details:































Conference Call Number:













1.877.407.0789









Conference ID:













13752361





























Call me



TM



Feature:















Click Here











Webcast:















Click Here































An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the “



Events & Presentations



” section of the Company’s website following the conference.







About Longeveron Inc.







Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is laromestrocel (Lomecel-B™), an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Laromestrocel has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Aging-related Frailty. Laromestrocel development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.





www.longeveron.com





or follow Longeveron on





LinkedIn





,





X





, and





Instagram





.







Investor and Media Contact:







Derek Cole





Investor Relations Advisory Solutions







derek.cole@iradvisory.com













