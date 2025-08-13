Longeveron Inc. Q2 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) released Loss for second quarter of -$5.03 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$5.03 million, or -$0.33 per share. This compares with -$11.91 million, or -$1.83 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 31.9% to $0.32 million from $0.47 million last year.

Longeveron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$5.03 Mln. vs. -$11.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.33 vs. -$1.83 last year. -Revenue: $0.32 Mln vs. $0.47 Mln last year.

