Longeveron Inc. CEO Wa’el Hashad to Present at H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference

Longeveron Inc. CEO Wa’el Hashad to present at H.C. Wainwright Conference on June 16-17, 2025. Webcast available.

$LGVN Insider Trading Activity

$LGVN insiders have traded $LGVN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROCK SOFFER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,000 shares for an estimated $29,390 .

. JOSHUA HARE (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 5,250 shares for an estimated $7,367

$LGVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $LGVN stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIAMI, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Longeveron Inc.



(NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that Wa’el Hashad, CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference, taking place June 16-17, 2025.





Pre-recorded presentation available on-demand Monday, June 16, at 7:00 a.m. ET



Pre-recorded presentation available on-demand Monday, June 16, at 7:00 a.m. ET



Longeveron presentation webcast link:



The webcast for this conference presentation may be accessed at the “



Events and Presentations



” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Longeveron website for 90 days following the conference.







About Longeveron Inc.







Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is laromestrocel (Lomecel-B™), an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Laromestrocel has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease, and Aging-related Frailty. Laromestrocel development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit





www.longeveron.com





or follow Longeveron on





LinkedIn





,





X





, and





Instagram





