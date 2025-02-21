Longeveron Inc. to Announce Full-Year 2024 Financial Results and Company Update on February 28, 2025

Longeveron Inc. will announce 2024 financial results and updates on February 28, 2025, with a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Longeveron Inc. announced that it will release its full-year 2024 financial results and provide a business update on February 28, 2025, following the close of U.S. financial markets. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day. Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology firm focused on developing regenerative medicines for serious and chronic aging-related conditions, with its leading product Lomecel-B™ aimed at treating conditions like hypoplastic left heart syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease, and aging-related frailty. Lomecel-B™ has received multiple FDA designations reflecting its potential in treating these conditions. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the company’s website after the event.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the full-year 2024 financial results and business update signals transparency and engagement with investors, fostering trust in the company's leadership.

Hosting a conference call and webcast provides a platform for direct communication with stakeholders, which may enhance investor relations and market confidence.

The recognition of Lomecel-B™ with multiple FDA designations underscores the product's potential and regulatory support, indicating progress in the company's clinical development pipeline.

The focus on addressing unmet medical needs, particularly in serious conditions like HLHS and Alzheimer's disease, highlights the company's commitment to impactful therapeutic advancements in regenerative medicine.

Potential Negatives

The upcoming financial results announcement and business update may indicate that the company is under pressure to demonstrate progress in its clinical trials or financial health, which could reflect underlying issues in performance or investor confidence.

The reliance on multiple FDA designations for its lead product, Lomecel-B™, may raise concerns about the potential for delays or challenges in meeting regulatory requirements or achieving commercial viability.

As a clinical stage biotechnology company, Longeveron Inc. may face increased scrutiny and skepticism from investors regarding its ability to successfully develop and commercialize new therapies, especially in light of the high failure rates in clinical trials.

FAQ

When will Longeveron report its 2024 financial results?

Longeveron will report its full-year 2024 financial results on February 28, 2025, after U.S. market close.

How can I participate in the Longeveron conference call?

You can join the conference call by calling 1.877.407.0789 and using Conference ID 13751432.

What is Lomecel-B™ used for?

Lomecel-B™ is being developed for conditions like hypoplastic left heart syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease, and aging-related frailty.

What FDA designations has Longeveron received?

Longeveron has received Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designations for their programs.

Where can I find the archived webcast of Longeveron's conference?

The archived webcast will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section on Longeveron's website after the conference.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LGVN Insider Trading Activity

$LGVN insiders have traded $LGVN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KHOSO BALUCH sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $2,588

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $LGVN stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Longeveron Inc.



(NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will report full-year 2024 financial results and provide a business update on Friday, February 28, 2025 after the U.S. financial markets close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.







Conference Call and Webcast Details:











Conference Call Number:





1.877.407.0789









Conference ID:





13751432





















Call me



TM



Feature:







Click Here











Webcast:







Click Here























An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the “



Events & Presentations



” section of the Company’s website following the conference.







About Longeveron Inc.







Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease, and Aging-related Frailty. Lomecel-B



TM



development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit



www.longeveron.com



or follow Longeveron on



LinkedIn



,



X



, and



Instagram



.







Investor Contact:







Derek Cole





Investor Relations Advisory Solutions







derek.cole@iradvisory.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.