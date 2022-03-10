Longeveron Gains 10% Ahead Of Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical stage biotechnology company Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) are climbing more than 10% Thursday morning ahead of fourth-quarter results, scheduled to be reported on Friday, March 11, before the market opens.

The company's lead investigational product LOMECEL-B is in Phase 1 and 2 studies in various indications, including aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

LGVN is at $7.85 currently. It has traded in the range of $2.84-$45 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.