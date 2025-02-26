LONGEVERON Earnings Preview: Recent $LGVN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LONGEVERON ($LGVN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $637,500 and earnings of -$0.35 per share.
LONGEVERON Insider Trading Activity
LONGEVERON insiders have traded $LGVN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KHOSO BALUCH sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $2,588
LONGEVERON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of LONGEVERON stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 146,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $284,598
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 99,288 shares (+220.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,768
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 46,041 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $89,319
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 30,402 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,595
- STATE STREET CORP added 30,200 shares (+198.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,246
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 22,485 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,620
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 20,493 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,452
